Denham Springs police officers attend Pre-K graduation for son of critically injured officer

With their brother in blue still fighting for his life after being shot multiple times during a call to duty, Denham Springs police officers made sure Cpl. Shawn Kelly's family members know they have their six.
Officers with the Denham Springs Police Department recently attended the Pre-K graduation for Kelly's son, showing their support for Kelly's family as it grapples with the aftermath of a shooting that critically injured their father and husband.
Around a dozen police officers attended the graduation Liam Kelly, filling in for their fellow officer who remains in critical condition more than two weeks after a shooting that rocked the city.
In a Facebook post, Kelly's wife, Megan, thanked the departments for being "so supportive through this difficult time." She also thanked the community for its support over the last two weeks.
"Liam's Pre-K graduation was a success," Megan said. "Thank you to all our family that attended and our Denham Springs Police Department family that also attended. That was a wonderful surprise! You all have been so supportive through this difficult time. Thank you to everyone for the continued prayers for Shawn and our family."
The police department shared photos of officers with Liam at the graduation.
"We were honored to to be there for Liam at his graduation!," the post said.
Kelly was critically injured when a gunman shot him multiple times in a shootout in Denham Springs' Spring Park Plaza on Thursday, May 11.
The shooter fled the scene and was later shot and captured near the Highway 190 and Range Avenue intersection. The shooter died hours later from his injuries.
A 26-year law enforcement veteran, Kelly has been in critical condition since the incident, and his story has gained attention across the state. Since the shooting, members of the community have organized multiple fundraisers and benefits to raise money for Kelly, a husband and father of four, and his family.
At a benefit last weekend, volunteers sold more than 4,000 plates of jambalaya, Mayor Gerard Landry said this week.
Denham Springs Police Chief Rodney Walker, who has known Kelly for around 20 years, called Kelly a "true team player" and "true public servant" who always strived to make the department function more efficiently.
