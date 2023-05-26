Denham Springs police officers attend Pre-K graduation for son of critically injured officer

Pictured are members of the Denham Springs Police Department attending the Pre-K graduation for the son of Cpl. Shawn Kelly, a fellow officer who remains in critical condition after he was shot on May 11, 2023.

 Photo from Denham Springs Police Department

With their brother in blue still fighting for his life after being shot multiple times during a call to duty, Denham Springs police officers made sure Cpl. Shawn Kelly's family members know they have their six.

Officers with the Denham Springs Police Department recently attended the Pre-K graduation for Kelly's son, showing their support for Kelly's family as it grapples with the aftermath of a shooting that critically injured their father and husband. 

