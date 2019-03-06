DENHAM SPRINGS -- The Denham Springs Police Department is trying to identify a suspect in an auto burglary, releasing both video surveillance footage and still photos from the footage.
The suspect is described as a white male with dark hair and a goatee, according to a news release.
He was wearing a Jeremy Shockey Saints football jersey, a ring on his left pinky finger, and distinctive tattoos on his neck, right arm, left hand, and forearm, the news release said.
“It also appears he may be hungry,” the release said.
If anyone has any information or can identify him, contact Denham Springs detectives at (225) 665-5106.
To view the video footage, go to: https://www.facebook.com/DenhamSpringsPolice/videos/402322627169810/
