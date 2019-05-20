DENHAM SPRINGS -- Technology continues to improve in the world of video surveillance and recording, which has pushed many police departments to adopt body-worn camera equipment.
Grant funding through the Department of Justice's "Bureau of Justice Assistance" has opened the door for the Denham Springs Police Department to do just that, upgrading 22 officers from vehicle-based video monitoring to cameras mounted on their vests.
"These will replace our vehicle cameras, which are outdated," DSPD Capt. Patrick Knab told the Denham Springs Council.
The total cost of the replacement will be $77,124, which includes the 22 cameras, licensing for their use, docking stations, a five-year replacement plan, and data storage for the captured video.
The grant will cover $25,000 of the total. The intent of the grant program, according to the Department of Justice, is to enhance personal surveillance to improve officer training through review of more comprehensive video; improve evidence collection; and also improve community relationships between officers and the public with unalterable audio and visual record of interactions.
The council unanimously approved the acceptance of the grant and the purchase of the cameras.
