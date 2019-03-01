DENHAM SPRINGS – The Denham Springs Police Department has released several photos from surveillance cameras in an attempt to identify the people in them.
The Police Department would like to identify them in an ongoing investigation.
The two men in the photos have been frequenting multiple home improvement stores in the area, police said.
They left the scene in a green Toyota Corolla driven by a woman.
Anyone with information is asked to call (225) 665-5106.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.