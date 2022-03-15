Denham Springs residents voiced their concerns about a proposed apartment complex — and the issues they say will arise from it — during a meeting of the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission this week.
On Monday, developers took the first step to seek a rezoning of a plot of land located near 303 Rushing Road West, just behind Home Depot. The vacant land will have to be rezoned from commercial use to residential in order for the proposed 170-unit multi-family apartment complex to be built.
But after a lengthy public hearing to discuss the matter, members of the Planning and Zoning Commission ultimately voted unanimously to deny the rezoning request.
Another public hearing will be held on Monday, March 28, in front of the Denham Springs City Council, which will make the final decision on whether or not to rezone the land.
It will likely be another packed house just as it was for the Planning and Zoning Commission, which fielded comments for nearly an hour from people almost entirely against the apartment complex.
Many complained that the complex would only worsen existing traffic and drainage problems in the area, while others said it would further tax already-strained school, power, internet, and emergency services.
“This apartment complex will do nothing but deteriorate our quality of life even further,” said Annie Fugler, who has lived near the proposed project area for 50 years.
Adam Henning, whose company has the project under contract, tried to alleviate concerns regarding the apartment complex by pointing out a 5.3-acre pond that would be “more than adequately sized for all of our drainage needs.”
Henning described the apartment complex as “high-end” and said developers don’t intend on including any subsidized housing. According to preliminary plans presented to the commission, the entire complex will consist of five buildings, a clubhouse, a play area and dog park, and 388 parking spaces.
Henning also said his company conducted a market study that showed a “significant need” for apartments in the Denham Springs area.
“Current occupancy rates are extremely high,” Henning said. “Rents are going up at a very fast pace, and that is not good if you live or want to continue living here. By adding more inventory to the market, we allow people to live here without getting priced out.”
Henning rattled off a list of buildings that land is currently zoned for, such as service stations, parking garages, grocery and retail stores, laundromats, restaurants and cafes, theaters, and gyms.
“We’re actually inviting a more restrictive use of the property,” Henning said. “This greatly restricts the variety of activities that can take place on the property. You’ll know exactly what you’re gonna get… an apartment complex.”
None of Henning’s comments, however, did much to soothe the concerns of residents who attended the meeting. Many talked of “bumper to bumper” traffic that would get even worse with an influx of hundreds of people, and others brought up memories of the historic August 2016 flood that inundated Denham Springs worse than any other area.
Carolyn Cassidy said she has lived in Denham Springs for almost 40 years and that she has yet to see significant improvements to the streets in the Rushing Road area, where she lives. She cited traffic concerns the complex would bring “with 350 people in my backyard, coming and going, 24/7.”
Cassidy’s home, like many others, flooded in 2016, but she said she chose to rebuild “because I love that place, I love where I live and the people here.” The apartment complex, she said, would also mean clearing the wooded area behind her home that is “full of trees and wildlife.”
“I want to catch lightning bugs with my granddaughter,” she said. “I won’t have that anymore [with the apartment complex]. It saddens me, it really does.”
Francis Tosh, another nearby resident, said parts of Rushing Road are “full of potholes” that can’t get fixed because of the “massive amount of traffic that goes through there.” He also pointed to how the complex would exacerbate flood problems since building it would mean removing wetland space.
“Every acre of concrete adds more runoff,” Tosh said. “I’m sure everyone in this room is familiar with what water can do.”
Many asked whether any impact studies had been done to determine the affect the development would have on the area, something Building Official Rick Foster said is not typically done initially “because of the time and money it costs on the forefront.”
“This is the beginning of the process, but your input and voices need to be heard one way or the other to bring these questions to the forefront,” Foster said.
After the public hearing, Commission member Ray Riley motioned to deny the rezoning request, which drew a 6-0 vote from the rest of the board and some applause from those in the room.
