DENHAM SPRINGS - Part of recovery from a natural disaster requires spending money, and for local sales tax collections - that means increases.
The City of Denham Springs received two bumps in the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 fiscal years as residents shopped for recovery and replacement items. Building materials, cars, and new home implements such as furniture, appliances, and electronics all factored into major increases in collections.
$8,389,647 and $7,823,526, respectively, to be exact. While Denham Springs had seen a slow, but steady, rise in collections the total average was roughly $7.2 million from 2013-2014 fiscal year to the 2015-2016 fiscal year.
Much of the bump came from car sales, as vehicle purchase taxes are remitted to a buyer's home zip code. Averaging about $325,000 per year in collections, the post-flood numbers jumped to $800,000, then dipped to just under $300,000 - near average - the following year.
Bass Pro and the surrounding shops in the economic district also continued to grow in sales, hitting just about $400,000 in 2016-2017 and rising to $470,000 in 2017-2018. If purchasing remains consistent, the Bass Pro district will turn at least $420,000 for this fiscal year.
However, vehicle sales taxes have plummeted to $192,000 through March of this year, or $21,333 per month. That leaves the city almost $100,000 short in that category if purchasing remains the same.
Mayor Gerard Landry said that this event was to be expected, considering most people have new cars in a post-flood world, and will hold off on purchasing more for at least another year or two.
General sales taxes are down, as well, even for a non-disaster year. In 2015-2016, Denham Springs averaged $609,000 per month. This year, that number is closer to $556,000.
Landry cites two issues for that.
"People are trying to get back on even footing with their money," Landry explained, "They've spent themselves back to 'normal' and now they're recovering.
"Also, we lost Albertson's, which was a huge hit to the sales tax collections."
Landry did say, however, that he believes this will just be a slow year. New businesses are coming to Livingston Square and the Bass Pro area, as well as restaurants near I-12.
He is actively seeking a replacement for the Albertson's building, which is in an 'Enterprise Zone,' providing certain tax benefits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.