DENHAM SPRINGS – The Denham Springs City Council has scheduled a public hearing at its meeting Monday to grant a 90-day noise variance for a work permit at a construction site to allow work at 3 a.m.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at City Hall, 116 N. Range Ave., in the Antique District.
Project superintendent Mark Rhymes has requested the variance for the Harvest Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation facility on Range Avenue.
At its meeting two weeks ago, the council instructed Police Chief Shannon Womack to issue a 30-day variance for the work permit. Part of that motion, which passed 5-0, was to call a public hearing on the variance to allow the residents near the work site to voice their opinions.
After the 30-day variance, the council would consider extending it another 60 days.
The facility is being built across the street from Denham Springs Freshman High and Denham Springs High. Thymes asked for the variance to allow work at 3 a.m. to begin pouring concrete. He said the pouring would be finished by 7 a.m.
Rain and bad weather can delay pouring concrete, Thymes said at the Feb. 12 meeting.
Also on the agenda is to consider an amendment to Task Order No. 9 requested by engineer Forte & Tablada for 77 pump stations and 6 water wells.
Other items on the agenda for the council are:
--Hear a millage presentation by Kristyn Childers, of Millage Management.
--Discuss and take action adopting a resolution for a Keep Livingston Beautiful Healthy Community Initiative grant.
--Discuss and take action declaring as surplus a 1994 Ford F-50 pickup used by the Gas Department.
--Present a proclamation for Fair Housing Month.
