The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a teenager reported missing.
Vadrien Allen Cage, 18, is 5 feet tall and weighs 92 pounds, according to Lori Steele, sheriff’s spokeswoman.
“Vadrien has a nonverbal form of autism, which limits his communication,” Steele said.
He was last seen Friday, March 1, at his home located along La. 16, south of Denham Springs, she said.
Anyone who may have seen Vadrien or has information is asked to call us at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.