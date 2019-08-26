DENHAM SPRINGS - The city is looking for a little outside funding help to make a post-flood, community request a reality.
And to add some extra vehicle options for the downtown area.
Both requests are being brought to the city council Monday night by Denham Springs Recovery Coordinator Jeanette Clark. Clark is looking for a letter of intent, before the September 1st deadline, to apply for up to $1,000,000 for the bicycle and pedestrian master plan which is currently being constructed.
It is unknown, as of yet, how far the $1,000,000 will go in the process as the city waits for the results in October of the public hearings held throughout Denham Springs regarding the plan.
Clark said a final tally will be delivered then.
The grant is provided through Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana as a public health initiative, and are called 'Collective Impact Grants.' Per Blue Cross and Blue shield's website the grants are usually distributed over three years and required a 1-1 match.
Collective Impact Grants support community-wide efforts addressing complex issues in Louisiana. Proposals may cover a wide range of issues in health, education or well-being to meet the unique needs of each community.
Examples of focus areas could include, but are not limited to: heart disease, diabetes, mental health, obesity, or disparities in access, quality or cost.
The grant details are as follows:
- Amount – Up to $1,000,000
- Length – 3 years (typically)
- # of Payments – Multiple. Payments are made based on performance and meeting annual benchmarks.
- Matched funds required? – Yes. A 1-1 match is required. Up to 50% of the match may be given in-kind.
- Eligible Organizations – Louisiana-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations
- How to Apply – Fill out the online Letter of Intent form
- Letter of Intent Deadlines – March 1st & September 1st
The city will also be seeking $28,000 for two electric car chargers, through a VolksWagen grant, that will be placed at the public parking lot in downtown - just north of the new city hall.
The meeting begins at 6:00 p.m. at the new city hall.
