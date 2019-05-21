Concern still holds in the minds of homeowners after the Great Flood of 2016. ‘Could that happen again?’ they ask themselves, ‘If it did, I’m still in harm’s way.’
There’s a grant program, offered through FEMA, which can help with those fears by moving homes out of the flood plain. Money is distributed through FEMA, but the city itself will help guide applicants through the process.
Walker and the offices of the Parish also participate in the program.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provides a means, through grant funding, to either elevate a home out of a flood zone or sell it to their local municipality, as long as they qualify through pre-approved, FEMA guidelines.
The meeting will occur on June 20th at the Denham Springs – Walker Branch Library, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Refreshments will be served.
The process is designed to either raise structures to base flood elevation or acquire a home, demolish it, and leave the land as green space to avoid future flooding. The grant fully funds severe repetitive loss homes and gives 90% toward the cost of repetitive loss homes, while also providing 75% of costs towards any home project in a floodplain which is interested in the program, but isn’t considered a repetitive loss property.
It must be determined that the project is also cost effective.
Homeowners lose the rights to the land if it is acquired through the grant program. Once a home has been elevated, however, homeowners can often experience a rate decrease. Flood insurance must be kept, in perpetuity, on any home that is raised.
Things that are necessary to participate in the ‘Elevation’ grant program include:
-Denham Springs resident (inside city limits)
-Signed forms
-NFIP Insurance Declaration Page
-Elevation Certificates
-Pictures of all four sides of the home
-Duplication of Benefits Documentation
Things that are necessary to participate in the ‘Acquisition’ grant program include:
-Denham Springs or Walker resident (inside city limits)
-Signed Forms
-NFIP Insurance Declaration Page
-Appraisal (done after most recent flooding event)
-Pictures of all four sides of the home
-Duplication of Benefits Documentation
If a homeowner is unsure where to find those documents, or what they even are, that’s not a problem according to Quality Engineering and Surveying, the engineering firm both cities have procured to provide consulting services for their grant management activities. Engineers, city officials, and contractors will be at both meetings to answers questions and help guide participants through the process should they have any questions before enrolling.
Should homeowners have their required paperwork and understand the program, contractors will also be available to provide more detailed answers to questions that may come up during QES’s consultations and homeowner presentations.
Any questions before the meeting can be directed to Jeanette Clark, Recovery Coordinator for Denham Springs, at 225-667-8332. Homeowners may also contact Quality Engineering and Surveying at 225-698-1600, who offers consulting services for the program..
Walker residents who believe they own a repetitive loss or severe repetitive loss home can contact Nancy Kimble, Floodplain Manager, at 225-665-8893 Ext. 119. The city is considering their own informational meeting at a future date.
For residents outside of either municipality, contact Sarah Allen who is the grants coordinator for Livingston Parish at 225-686-4415.
