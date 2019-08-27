DENHAM SPRINGS - The city council elected to pursue two grants that, if awarded, will bring some new infrastructure to the community.
The council held two votes, one for a Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) grant, and the other for a Volkswagen offer, that would go toward funding the bicycle and pedestrian master plan, as well as two, four-port electric car chargers for the city, respectively.
Very little discussion came with the vote for the $1,000,000 BCBS, which was approved 5-0.
However, much discussion surrounded the car chargers - mostly positive. Councilman Robert Poole provided the lone dissenting vote, 4-1, after saying that he believed the science behind electric cars and their batteries was not quite ready for mass use and that the money would be wasted on the project.
Maintenance costs for the charging stations would be roughly $100 per year, and signage could be included in the grant. The city would have to decide where they wanted to place the car chargers inside the city limits. Both a proposal for downtown, or one downtown and one in the Bass Pro area, were debated but no final plans were made.
The two requests requests were brought to the city council Monday night by Denham Springs Recovery Coordinator Jeanette Clark. Clark is looking to submit the letter of intent before the September 1st deadline to apply for up to $1,000,000 for the bicycle and pedestrian master plan which is currently being constructed.
It is unknown, as of yet, how far the $1,000,000 will go in the process as the city waits for the results in October of the public hearings held throughout Denham Springs regarding the plan.
Clark said a final tally will be delivered then.
The grant is provided through BCBS of Louisiana as a public health initiative, and are called 'Collective Impact Grants.' Per Blue Cross and Blue shield's website the grants are usually distributed over three years and required a 1-1 match.
Collective Impact Grants support community-wide efforts addressing complex issues in Louisiana. Proposals may cover a wide range of issues in health, education or well-being to meet the unique needs of each community.
Examples of focus areas could include, but are not limited to: heart disease, diabetes, mental health, obesity, or disparities in access, quality or cost.
The grant details are as follows:
- Amount – Up to $1,000,000
- Length – 3 years (typically)
- # of Payments – Multiple. Payments are made based on performance and meeting annual benchmarks.
- Matched funds required? – Yes. A 1-1 match is required. Up to 50% of the match may be given in-kind.
- Eligible Organizations – Louisiana-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations
- How to Apply – Fill out the online Letter of Intent form
- Letter of Intent Deadlines – March 1st & September 1st
