City of Denham Springs Wastewater Treatment Plant

 David Gray | The News

The City of Denham Springs will now require developers of large subdivisions to pay sewage impact fees up front, a move made after officials spent months exploring ways to improve the city’s wastewater department amid a wave of proposed developments.

Last April, city leaders voted to temporarily block large developments from connecting to its wastewater treatment system, saying they needed time to learn what upgrades and additions were needed for the 15-year-old plant.

