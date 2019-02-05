LIVINGSTON – Residents of Livingston Parish will have an additional site to cast their ballot in the early voting period.
A memorandum of understanding between parish officials and Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin will begin the process to designate the Denham Springs/Walker branch of the Livingston Parish Library as a satelling polling area during for early voting.
Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks, Clerk of Court Jason Harris, Registrar of Voters Jared Andrews, and Library Director Giovanni Tairov will sign the agreement at the Feb. 7 meeting of the Livingston Parish Council.
The meeting will mark first with a new starting time of 6:30 p.m.
Harris and former Clerk of Court Tom Sullivan implemented the plan to provide a closer site for residents on the west end of the parish.
Harris and Andrews hope to put the extra location in place for the May 2nd ballot, which will include a proposed fee to fund Mosquito Abatement District 2 & 3, which covers the Watson area and an unincorporated area on the outskirts of Denham Springs.
In the area east of Albany, voters in Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 11 will decide on renewal of a 10-mill property tax.
“This will prepare us for the primary election in the fall,” Andrews said.
Harris and Sullivan modeled the plan off a move by the Ascension Parish Clerk of Court’s Office, which has created a satellite voting site at the Oak Grove Community Center in Prairieville.
The strong turnout for early voting in the last three elections spurred the plan for the satellite location, along with the success of the polling site at Juban Crossing during the months after the August 2016 flood.
The Livingston Parish Clerk of Court’s Office will incur a one-time cost of approximately $28,000 to set up the satellite location. The cost includes the purchase of computers, along with the installation of network links with the Secretary of State’s Office, Harris said.
Harris will loan out employees from his office to help work the satellite location. The Registrar of Voters office staffs only four employees.
The Clerk of Court’s Office will ask the Parish Council to pay a maximum of $8,000 for each early voting session at the library branch. The Clerk’s office will pay the remainder of the tab, Harris said.
