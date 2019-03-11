BATON ROUGE -- The Capital Region Area Floodplain Task Force (CRAFT) is looking for people interested in joining its 2019 Multijurisdictional Program for Public Information (PPI) Committee.
The first meeting is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, 1100 Laurel St., Baton Rouge, according to Denham Strong, the volunteer group working on the long-term recovery of the city from the 2016 flood.
CRAFT is composed of the cities of Denham Springs, Walker, Central, Gonzales and Zachary, Ascension, and East Baton Rouge parishes.
These communities meet regularly to discuss the Community Rating System (CRS), a voluntary program that offers incentives for communities to enforce higher flood-plain management regulations in exchange for reductions in flood insurance premiums for their residents.
The PPI will serve as a guide for the implementation and monitoring of public information activities focused on enhancing the understanding of hazards and identifying ways to mitigate the potential impacts of those hazards.
A successful PPI will garner CRS points for CRAFT communities; these points translate to flood insurance savings.
Implementation of activities such as the PPI have earned CRAFT members millions in savings on flood insurance premiums.
The participation of community members is seen as stakeholder involvement, which also will help communities earn CRS credit.
