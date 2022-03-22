Melanie Curtin, the Denham Springs woman who became entangled in a high-profile sex crimes case involving disgraced sheriff’s lieutenant Dennis Perkins, was sentenced to life in prison Monday.
Curtin’s sentencing, handed down by Judge Brian Abels, came roughly three months after a 12-person jury found her guilty of aggravated rape and video voyeurism from an incident that occurred in November 2014.
The most serious charge, aggravated rape, carries a lifetime prison sentence without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension.
The case centered around an 18-minute video that was found amid a collection of digital evidence taken from Perkins’ home following his October 2019 arrest. The video depicts an unconscious victim, who has a blanket over her head, being raped by both Perkins and Curtin, who took turns recording the assault with a cell phone.
The video was played for jurors during the trial, though all other spectators were removed from the room.
The case was prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
Wearing a green jumpsuit, Curtin, 43, cried softly as her loved ones and her attorney pleaded with Abels to lighten the mandatory sentence, which he ultimately declined to do. This came weeks after Abels denied Curtin’s request for a new trial after her attorney, John McLindon, alleged a juror was coerced into rendering a guilty verdict.
“I appreciate everything everybody has provided here,” Abels said. “This is not a good day for anybody.”
Abels then spoke directly to Curtin and said: “When we return to dust, all that’s left are our souls. I hope you find forgiveness, peace, and purpose in life again.”
Curtin spoke during the hearing — her first public comments in more than two years ago — and spent 30 minutes describing the circus her life became after her arrest in connection to the Perkins case became public news.
“Being here facing a life sentence feels like I’m preparing for my own death,” Curtin said.
Curtin detailed the day, in February 2020, when officers “banged” on the door of a cruise ship she was aboard in New Orleans and placed her under arrest. She also remembered being “in shock and speechless” when she learned what she was being accused of.
“I would never hurt, harm, or violate anyone,” she said. “The word ‘rape’ was not something I could comprehend.”
Curtin said she and her family have received numerous death threats in the wake of her arrest, making it “dangerous” for them to go out in public. Death threats were even directed at her bail bondsman, she said.
She recalled losing custody of her children and a restraining order separating her from them — “It felt like a knife in my heart” — and being unable to leave Denham Springs.
“The amount of shock, trauma, and restrictions was unimaginable,” she said.
She also detailed her reaction to seeing the video at the heart of the case.
“How can that be me when I have no memory?” she said. “It was heart-wrenching to think something like that could happen and I didn’t know.”
“Nothing has made sense,” she said later. “I’m not any of the things I’m being made out to be.”
Curtin has maintained her innocence since her initial arrest two years ago, claiming she was drugged the night of the sexual assault and has no recollection of the incident. She did not testify during the trial, something she said she regretted during Monday’s sentencing hearing.
Near the end of her comments, she begged Abels to “have mercy” and allow her to be in her children’s lives.
“I want to be a mother… and continue that every day,” she said. “Please don’t take that away from me. Please have mercy and grace on me.”
Several of Curtin’s family members spoke during the sentencing hearing, describing her with words such as “loving,” “caring,” “giving,” and “selfless.” They spoke of her “undying” dedication to her children and her strong faith, which has led to her organizing prayer groups during her incarceration.
They also spoke of the “physical and emotional abuse” they said Curtin was subjected to over the years by multiple men and blasted the treatment she has received in the media and social media.
Each family member who spoke also brought up Curtin’s trust in people, which one said made her “a target for predators.”
“This was Melanie’s blindspot,” one of her sisters said.
Curtin’s mother described her fourth of five daughters as “soft and kind-hearted,” recalling her good grades and “perfect attendance” throughout high school and how she was “always trying to help people.”
Her mother recalled Curtin’s days working on a ranch and at a newspaper, saying her daughter “loved to work with people and be outside” and always “had a smile on her face.”
But Curtin’s mother, too, mentioned her daughter’s trusting nature.
“As her mother, I know she was too trusting as a child, teen, and adult,” she said.
Though most who spoke tried to paint a positive picture of Curtin, Assistant Attorney General Erica McLellan read a brief statement from the victim, whom The News is not identifying, that painted a different picture.
In the statement, the victim said she still struggles with knowing what was done to her that night in November 2014 and that she has trouble getting out of bed some days. Some nights, she’ll wake up in tears, she said. She also avoids social media and news coverage.
“What was done to me has changed me,” McLellan read. “Even when I think I’m okay, I have bad dreams.”
McLindon made one final plea to Abels to reduce the sentence, again pinning the blame on Perkins, as he has done throughout the entire case. He pointed to Curtin’s “perfect behavior” outside of the incident in question. Curtin had no criminal record prior to the case involving Perkins.
“Everyone believes Dennis Perkins just brainwashed her,” McLindon said. “He told her to do things and she did it. She was completely under his spell and control.”
Abels, however, said he “will not deviate” from the mandatory sentence before giving Curtin life for the aggravated rape charge and five years for the video voyeurism charge to run concurrently.
McLindon said they will be appealing the decision to a higher court.
This marks the second sentence to be handed down in connection to the Perkins case. Cynthia Perkins, Dennis’ ex-wife, received 41 years in prison after accepting a last-minute plea deal in exchange for testifying in Dennis’ upcoming trial in May.
