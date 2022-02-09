A Denham Springs woman was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $870,000 in restitution after pleading guilty to wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Brittany Monroe Knapp, 35, was also sentenced to three years of supervised release following her imprisonment, U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., said in a statement.
According to her 2020 indictment, Knapp embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from Oceans Healthcare funds by creating multiple online PayPal accounts and using corporate credit cards to send funds electronically to the online accounts.
Knapp, who worked at Oceans Behavioral from 2014-19, defrauded Oceans Healthcare between October 2017 and December 2019, according to her indictment.
As part of her guilty plea, Knapp admitted to submitting an expense report from a computer in Baton Rouge to the Oceans Healthcare corporate office in Plano, Texas, in November 2019.
In the report, she claimed that “Employee A” had authorized the purchase of certain equipment for $1,338, though the $1,338 in Oceans Healthcare funds was actually directed to an online PayPal account she controlled.
That December, Knapp once again used a computer in Baton Rouge to submit another expense report to the Oceans Healthcare corporate office in Plano, Texas, according to her guilty plea. In that report, she said that “Employee A” had authorized a purchase of $1,919.62, though that money was also directed to her PayPal account.
Knapp embezzled without authority more than $750,000 of Oceans Healthcare funds, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. As part of her sentence, Knapp was ordered to pay $869,940 in restitution.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Edward Warner.
U.S. Chief Judge Shelly Dick handed down the sentence.
