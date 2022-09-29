Gavel

A Denham Springs woman who filed taxes for nearly 1,000 people has pleaded guilty to making and subscribing false tax returns for her own income, federal authorities said.

In a statement, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana said Lakeisha Grayer, 41, owes more than $180,000 in unpaid taxes from 2015 through 2020.

