A Denham Springs woman who filed taxes for nearly 1,000 people has pleaded guilty to making and subscribing false tax returns for her own income, federal authorities said.
In a statement, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana said Lakeisha Grayer, 41, owes more than $180,000 in unpaid taxes from 2015 through 2020.
Through her Baton Rouge-based business, Genesis Tax Service, Grayer prepared and electronically filed federal income tax returns for more than 950 taxpayers, who were charged a fee for the service. But what Grayer reported to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for those services between 2015 and 2017 was “substantially lower than the actual amount,” officials said.
In addition to the counts charged in the indictment, Grayer “knowingly underreported her gross receipts for tax years 2018, 2019, and 2020,” U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr., said.
Gathe said the aggregate amount of all known tax loss, for tax years 2015 through 2020, exceeds $180,000.
This matter was investigated by the IRS and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Harley Ferguson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.