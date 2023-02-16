A Denham Springs woman pleaded no contest to the 2020 slaying of a transgender woman and was sentenced to 15 years in prison — a sentence that was suspended in favor of three years probation.
In a St. Helena Courthouse on Feb. 3, Lynette Muse, 37, pleaded no contest to her manslaughter charge before Judge Erika Sledge, according to court records.
Muse was one of two people accused in the killing of 32-year-old Shakie Peters, whose body was found in rural St. Helena Parish in July 2020.
At the time, authorities said Peters was last seen on June 29, 2020, with Muse and Christopher Causey leaving Fred Banks Drive, north of Interstate-12 in Denham Springs, and traveling to St. Helena Express Casino.
Authorities found Peters’ body on Opal Bennett Road near Amite on July 1, 2020. At the time, authorities said Peters had been shot “several times” before her body was left on the side of the roadway.
Peters was one of two transgender people killed in the Baton Rouge area that summer.
In October 2020, Muse and Causey were originally indicted on a second-degree murder charge before Muse’s was later dropped to manslaughter.
After pleading no contest to manslaughter on Feb. 3, Sledge sentenced Muse to 15 years in prison, which was suspended, and three years of probation, court records show. Muse will also have to pay court costs and submit to random drug tests, and she is scheduled to appear for felony monitoring in March, according to court records.
Under state law, a manslaughter conviction carries a possible sentence of 40 years.
The other suspect in the case, Causey, was found not guilty in Peters’ killing last fall, according to court records. In September, a jury deliberated for several hours before determining Causey was not guilty of second-degree murder, court records show.
