DENHAM SPRINGS – The Denham Springs City Council will get a progress report from Denham Strong on its 2018 activities at its meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
The volunteer group, under the direction of Community Recovery Coordinator Jeanette Clark, is implementing a series of short-term and long-term projects to improve life in the city.
The projects, drawn up from a series of public meetings held after the August 2016 flood, seek to help the city recover from the flood and address the desires of city residents.
Last week, Denham Strong compiled a report on the status of its projects.
The City Council meeting is only one of four meetings scheduled for the council chambers on Monday.
Denham Springs Sewerage District No. 1, the Denham Springs Economic Development District, and the Riverside Landing Economic Development District are scheduled to meet before the City Council.
Besides Denham Strong’s report, the City Council will consider a resolution to authorize the mayor to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the state Office of Community Development.
Also on the agenda, the council will elect a finance chairman for the council and approve the appointment of a director and alternate director to the board of directors of the Louisiana Municipal Natural Gas Purchasing and Distribution Authority.
The other three governmental agencies also have short meetings scheduled. Their times and agendas are:
--5:45 p.m. Denham Springs Sewerage District No. 1. Elect a chairman.
--5:50 p.m. Denham Springs Economic Development District. Elect a chairman and secretary/treasurer.
--5:55 p.m. Riverside Landing Economic Development District. Elect a chairman and secretary/treasurer.
