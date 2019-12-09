DENHAM SPRINGS - City building inspector Rick Foster would really prefer if homeowners just handled their business.
Unfortunately, that's not always the case and in roughly 10 instances within the city limits, the council will have to take some action. However, Foster said, when dealing with individual property rights you have to be 'very careful.'
The city's caution will come to a head Tuesday night, as the first meeting of their new Housing Appeals board will discuss 10 properties and, potentially, hear from their owners as to what action - if any - they will take to address the city's issues with blight on their property.
Blight could come in the form of anything that threatens the general 'health and welfare' of nearby citizens and property owners.
The process does not truly begin, according to Foster, until blighted properties are identified and recorded. From there, a survey is sent to the home or property owner requesting basic information, and a section wherein they describe their 'intention' with regard to the property.
Any governmental entity is required to send up to two surveys before declaring that the process can move forward. If any response is given, the city must adhere to any promises made within the communication.
"The city communicates with these homeowners and builds a file," Foster explained, "we have to have the paper trail."
Once the city determines that the home or property owner will comply with the request to repair or demolish the home; cuts communications; or does not communicate at all Foster can present that information to the council, with the recommendation that condemnation proceedings advance and structures on the property be demolished.
The city will pursue 10 properties at first, which were flooded in 2016 but did not incur remediation, as part of a list of almost 70 properties in the Denham Springs area.
Once the recommendation is made for condemnation, the city council must vote on each property, individually, at the request of the mayor. Before the meeting can take place the city must serve notice the property owner, no less than 10 days before the designated meeting, allowing the property owner a chance to appear before the city and defend themselves.
The council can then allow the owner, should they show at the meeting, to make repairs or demolish the home themselves. The home or property owners also have five days from the decision to appeal.
The Board of Housing Appeals was created Monday, Nov. 25, and would have five members who would hear the appeals for any properties which would be slated for condemning by the council.
The board has no terms and would be kept on an 'as needed' basis.
The first meeting of the Board of Housing Appeals will be Monday, Dec. 9 at 4 p.m. at City Hall. They will make determinations on the first 10 properties, which are:
- 711 Bowman
- 208 Hickory
- 712 Magnolia
- 8507 John Martin Ln.
- Forest St. Apartments
- 907 Bay St
- 1434 Clinton
- 8390 Rushing Rd (This is currently on the list of ten; however, it has already been demolished by the owner and will be removed)
- 376 Rushing Rd
- 2257 Riverview
From there, the full council will meet at 6 p.m. to make determinations on the recommendations made by the housing appeals board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.