The trial for a disgraced sheriff’s lieutenant accused of a slew of sex crimes, including several that involve children, has been pushed back after a judge ruled prosecutors must turn over digital files of evidence that the defense has yet to receive.
The new trial date for Dennis Perkins will be Oct. 11.
Judge Erika Sledge made the decision at the end of a five-hour hearing in 21st Judicial District Court on Tuesday, less than a week before the high-profile trial was set to begin.
The trial was originally set for July 2021 but ultimately postponed since Perkins' attorney, Jarrett Ambeau was set to represent another client in a murder trial at the same time. The trial was later set for May 9, 2022.
Ambeau filed the request to delay the trial last month, alleging that prosecutors from the Louisiana Attorney General's Office have withheld evidence the defense is entitled to.
In the court filings, Ambeau said there are 2,601 pictures and 317 videos that the defense has not been able to fully review, evidence he said could be “favorable or exculpatory” to his client and that the state is legally bound to provide but has “willfully failed” to do.
“Because the prosecution knows what it has in evidence, we can’t know what they’re not showing us,” Ambeau said in court Tuesday. “My client’s Constitutional rights cannot be abridged because the state wants to move forward.”
Prosecutors, however, have said Ambeau has had ample time to review the evidence and that this was another attempt to delay a trial that was scheduled back in August. They said Ambeau has visited the Attorney General’s Office six times since enrolling as Perkins’ attorney in late 2019, with three of those visits occurring in the last two months.
“At the end of the day, we have provided every possible bit of access we can,” Assistant Attorney General Christopher Walters said.
Ultimately, Sledge ruled in favor of the defense and ordered prosecutors to turn over the evidence that the state has in its possession. Sledge also said she will be in touch with both sides “on a regular basis to make sure there is no delay in October.”
“I can’t say that it was only one side’s fault that this didn’t get handled,” Sledge said. “I know the practice of law is very demanding and sometimes that happens. But in any event, here we are, and these items haven’t been reviewed.”
“There’s simply no way, time-wise, for there to be any meaningful preparation for those items on the side of the defense [between today, Tuesday, May 3, and May 9],” Sledge said.
This marks the latest chapter in a case that has rocked Livingston Parish since Perkins was arrested in October 2019. Perkins, a former SWAT team commander with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, was arrested with his now ex-wife Cynthia, a former middle school teacher.
The investigation was initiated after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possible possession and distribution of child pornography.
The two were later indicted jointly on 150 charges, which included first-degree rape, producing child pornography, obscenity, video voyeurism, sexual battery of a child under 13 years old, and mingling harmful substances.
The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting both cases after District Attorney Scott Perrilloux recused his office from the investigation.
Dennis and Cynthia Perkins were originally set to stand trial as co-defendants, but that changed in June 2021 when Sledge ruled in favor of a severance. That decision was later upheld by the Louisiana Supreme Court.
