The trial for a disgraced sheriff’s lieutenant accused of a slew of sex crimes, including several that involve children, has been pushed back to next year after a judge ruled the defense was entitled to more time to review more than 700,000 digital images in the state’s possession.

The new trial date for Dennis Perkins will be Jan. 9, 2023, more than three years after he was arrested.

