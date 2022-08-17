The trial for a disgraced sheriff’s lieutenant accused of a slew of sex crimes, including several that involve children, has been pushed back to next year after a judge ruled the defense was entitled to more time to review more than 700,000 digital images in the state’s possession.
The new trial date for Dennis Perkins will be Jan. 9, 2023, more than three years after he was arrested.
Judge Erika Sledge made the decision at the end of a brief hearing in 21st Judicial District Court on Wednesday, less than two months before the high-profile trial was set to begin. Perkins appeared in court in-person, wearing an orange jumpsuit and white face mask, shackled at the wrists and ankles.
This marks the latest postponement in a case that had rocked Livingston Parish since Perkins and his now ex-wife Cynthia were arrested in October 2019.
The trial was originally set for July 2021 before being postponed to May 2022 since Perkins’ attorney, Jarrett Ambeau, was set to represent another client in a murder trial at the same time.
In May of this year, days before jury selection was set to start, Ambeau asked for a continuance and accused the Attorney General’s Office, which is prosecuting the case, of withholding digital evidence seized from Perkins’ house. Prosecutors argued against that assertion and claimed it was another attempt by Ambeau to delay the trial.
Sledge ultimately granted Ambeau’s request for a postponement, pushing the trial to October of this year. She also ordered prosecutors to turn over all non-contraband evidence, which one forensic examiner said was nearly "1 million" digital files.
On Wednesday, Ambeau formally requested another postponement, saying an image he suspected of containing child pornography was included in the discovery turned over from prosecutors over the summer.
Because of the previous court’s order that materials be kept “on a single computer,” Ambeau said he returned the hard drive to prosecutors and reformatted the laptop, which erased “all organization and notes about everything we made in disclosure.”
Ambeau said he received at least 700,000 images from prosecutors between June and August and that it wouldn’t be possible to categorize and review them all again before the trial date in October.
“It was my assertion that, if it took the AG’s office with all of its resources… three and half months to give me the materials, it certainly had to take me and my small office at least that time to review those,” Ambeau said following the hearing. “And if I had to review them and prepare to go to trial at the same time, that was just not possible.”
Prosecutors said they could not confirm or deny that contraband had been sent to Ambeau, though they stressed how “diligently and carefully” they have operated under the protective order.
In announcing her decision to postpone the trial, Sledge said she didn’t believe the state intended to hand over possible contraband but reiterated multiple times that because “discovery is not complete,” Perkins’ defense was entitled to more time to prepare for its case.
“In my opinion, we cannot start a trial where discovery has not been completed,” Sledge said. “That’s not the posture where any trial should begin, but I think that going forward, we have a better plan in place for the event if this were to happen again.”
Assistant Attorney General Barry Milligan said discovery will be complete by early next week. He also objected to Sledge’s decision to postpone the trial.
“We’ve been ready to try this case for the last two years,” Milligan said after the hearing.
Perkins, a former SWAT team commander with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, was arrested with his now ex-wife Cynthia, a former middle school teacher, were arrested following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possible possession and distribution of child pornography.
The two were later indicted jointly on 150 charges, which included first-degree rape, producing child pornography, obscenity, video voyeurism, sexual battery of a child under 13 years old, and mingling harmful substances.
The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office took over both cases after District Attorney Scott Perrilloux recused his office from the investigation.
Dennis and Cynthia Perkins were originally set to stand trial as co-defendants until June 2021, when Sledge ruled in favor of a severance. That decision was later upheld by the Louisiana Supreme Court.
Cynthia Perkins, who was set to stand trial first, ultimately accepted a last-minute plea deal in exchange for agreeing to testify against her ex-husband. As part of the plea deal, Cynthia pleaded guilty to three sex-crimes – out of a possible 72 – before receiving a prison sentence of 41 years.
Dennis Perkins has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Prosecutors said there have been no plea negotiations at this point and that “no offers are going to be made” by the Attorney General’s Office.
