Livingston Parish Public Schools

Livingston Parish Public Schools sign

 David Gray | The News

A Livingston Parish teacher was among a group of educators named to the inaugural Teacher Advisory Council, according to the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE).

Erik Willie, a junior high math teacher at French Settlement High School, was chosen for the 2022-23 Teacher Advisory Council, along with 21 others. State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley announced the selections in a new release Friday.

