A Livingston Parish teacher was among a group of educators named to the inaugural Teacher Advisory Council, according to the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE).
Erik Willie, a junior high math teacher at French Settlement High School, was chosen for the 2022-23 Teacher Advisory Council, along with 21 others. State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley announced the selections in a new release Friday.
Louisiana’s inaugural Teacher Advisory Council includes 22 educators “from a wide range of backgrounds and educational settings,” Brumley said. The cohort, made up of educators from across the state, will meet with the state superintendent quarterly “to share feedback on current education initiatives and offer insight on how Louisiana can continue to improve student outcomes.”
“One way we elevate teacher voice in Louisiana is by giving them a seat at the table on the issues that matter in our classrooms,” Brumley said. “The educators on our council represent the great diversity of school choices available to Louisiana families.
“I’m looking forward to learning from their experiences and coming together on solutions that are best for students.”
In a video announcing the selections, Brumley said he received nearly 900 applications from interested teachers.
“It was really difficult to make the decisions and we could not include everyone, but we believe we selected a really high quality group of teachers that will represent the entire state of Louisiana,” he said.
Brumley, who toured Livingston Parish schools on Thursday, got some help announcing the selections from students at Southside Elementary, who read off the names of all 22 teachers.
The members of the 2022-23 Louisiana Teacher Advisory Council, according to the Department of Education, are the following:
-- Cammie Benoit, South Cameron High (Cameron Parish)
-- Brittany Bonnaffons, Hahnville High (St. Charles Parish)
-- Gwynne Clavijo, Atkins Elementary (Caddo Parish)
-- Allison Davis, Ouachita Parish High (Ouachita Parish)
-- Bernita Dunbar, Delta Charter (Public Charter)
-- Megan Girlinghouse, Catholic of Pointe Coupee (Nonpublic)
-- Lauren Gros, E. S. Richardson Elementary (Webster Parish)
-- Tristen Guillory, St. Amant High (Ascension Parish)
-- Melanie Hurd, Northeast Baptist (Nonpublic)
-- Amanda Jones, University View Academy (Virtual Public Charter)
-- Katelyn Keowen, Prairieville Middle (Ascension Parish)
-- Regena Landry, Copper Mill Elementary (Zachary Community Schools)
-- John Lary, C.E. Byrd High (Caddo Parish)
-- Allison McLellan, Belle Chasse High (Plaquemines Parish)
-- Erika Musgrove, Broadmoor Elementary (East Baton Rouge Parish)
-- Tiffany Starks, Legion Park Elementary (Terrebonne Parish)
-- Cassidy Tackett, Union Central Elementary (Caldwell Parish)
-- Amber Thomas, Advantage Charter Academy (Public Charter)
-- Taylor Wallace, Woodvale Elementary (Lafayette Parish)
-- Karrie Ward, Kehoe- France South (Nonpublic)
-- Erik Willie, French Settlement High (Livingston Parish)
-- Antonio Wilson, Ruston High (Lincoln Parish)
