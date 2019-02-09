LIVINGSTON -- Sheriff's deputies took a Springfield man into custody Feb. 9 on charges that he set a FEMA mobile housing unit on fire after his eviction from the trailer.
Eddie Smith, 33, was arrested following an investigation by the Office of the State Marshal in relation to a fire Feb. 3. Witnesses alleged he defaced equipment and emptied trash around a mobile home located on the 2500 block of Traylor Lane.
Firefighters were called to the scene to extinguish the blaze.
Witnesses told investigators they saw smoke billow from the trailer and heard what they described as a loud explosion. They also claim they saw Smith drive from the property.
Deputies deemed the fire as incendiary after the initial assessment.
The OFSA sought the arrest warrant for Smith. Deputies located him six days after the blaze.
Smith was charged with simple arson, criminal treaspassing, simple criminal damage to property and littering.
His bond was set at $26,500, according to the LPSO inmate report.
