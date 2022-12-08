Livingston Parish Courthouse

Livingston Parish Courthouse

 David Gray | The News

A sheriff’s deputy who was driving double the speed limit when he crashed into another vehicle and killed a Denham Springs woman over the summer pleaded “no contest” to the traffic citation he received from a grand jury, according to the district attorney’s office.

Deputy Cory Winburn, 35, was indicted with careless operation after an investigation revealed he was driving 85 mph without his emergency lights on while responding to a shooting in July. Authorities said Winburn crashed into the back of a 2004 Saturn on LA Hwy. 16 southbound, just south of LA Hwy. 64, in an early-morning accident. 

