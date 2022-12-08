A sheriff’s deputy who was driving double the speed limit when he crashed into another vehicle and killed a Denham Springs woman over the summer pleaded “no contest” to the traffic citation he received from a grand jury, according to the district attorney’s office.
Deputy Cory Winburn, 35, was indicted with careless operation after an investigation revealed he was driving 85 mph without his emergency lights on while responding to a shooting in July. Authorities said Winburn crashed into the back of a 2004 Saturn on LA Hwy. 16 southbound, just south of LA Hwy. 64, in an early-morning accident.
The other driver involved in the wreck was 33-year-old Christinia Estave, a mother of four. Estave was transported to a local hospital after the crash and eventually died from her injuries, with a preliminary autopsy saying she died from “multiple blunt force trauma.”
Following an investigation from State Police, a grand jury reviewed the case during a closed-door hearing in October. District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said at the time that possible charges ranged from negligent homicide to careless operation.
But the grand jury ultimately opted against charging Winburn criminally and returned one count of careless operation of a motor vehicle, defined as failure to “drive in a careful and prudent manner, so as not to endanger the life, limb, or property of any person.” Penalties include 250 hours of community service or a two-year driver's license suspension.
Winburn on Wednesday pleaded “no contest” to the charge and was sentenced to 10 days in prison, according to Assistant District Attorney Kurt Wall. That sentence, however, was suspended on the condition Winburn pay a fine of $352, the “standard amount issued by the court for someone who pleads to a two-vehicle accident involving careless operation,” Wall said.
In her obituary, loved ones recalled Estave as a beautiful person “both inside and out” who was “one of the most hardworking people you could ever meet.”
“Not only was she a strong and fearless mother, she was a daughter, sister, aunt, loving fiancé, and a friend to all,” her obituary read.
