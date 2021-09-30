Total sales tax collections dropped for the second straight month, but they continue to outpace those from the same time period last year, according to the Livingston Parish School Board Sales Tax Office.
In September 2021, the total sales tax collected in Livingston Parish was $10,825,679, a drop of $844,375 from what was collected in August, or roughly 7.2 percent.
That was less than the drop in August 2021, when officials reported that $11,670,054 in sales tax was collected, about 8.7 percent less than the month before.
The sales tax collected in July, the first month of fiscal 2021-22, was $12,789,361, a one-month collection greater than any month in fiscal 2020-21.
Despite falling in back-to-back months, sales tax collections are up through the first quarter of fiscal year 2021-22. Through the first three months, municipalities have collected $35,285,094 in total sales tax, just over $3.5 million more than through the same time period last year.
Each month so far this fiscal year — July, August, and September — has brought in more sales tax collections than those same months in 2020.
The Sales Tax Office tracks tax information from 17 governmental bodies, municipalities, and taxing districts in the parish.
