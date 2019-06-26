LIVINGSTON – Five Livingston Parish municipalities saw their monthly sales tax revenue decline in May, but overall three are still ahead of their tax totals from last year.
The Livingston Parish School Board Sales Tax Office, which tracks tax information from 17 governmental bodies, municipalities and taxing districts, reported that with one month left in the 2018-19 fiscal year, the parish has taken in $94,227,997.
This is $83,143 less when compared with 11 months of the 2017-18 fiscal year.
The office also reported a total of $8,298,708 in sales taxes collected in May. That is a drop of $1,371,908 from April.
With 11 months of the fiscal year gone, the three municipalities have taken in more sales tax revenue than they did after 11 months of the 2017-18 fiscal year.
Even though the Town of Livingston, Springfield and Albany all saw monthly sales tax revenues drop in May, when compared to April, the three are still ahead overall.
Albany’s 11-month sales tax total is $453,842, a 21 percent increase, or $78,445 more than it took in for the same 11 months of 2017-18.
The town’s 1-cent sales tax brought in $43,989 in May, a drop of $215 compared with April.
For the Town of Livingston, its 11-month tax total is $546,884, or $45,042 more than it took in for the same period in the 2017-18 fiscal year.
The town’s 1-cent sales tax accounted for $42,276 in May, a drop of $6,255.
Springfield has a sales tax total of $385,456 so far for fiscal 2018-19, which is $12,880 more than it collected for the same period in 2017-18.
The town’s 2-cent sales tax collected $35,325 last month, a drop of $4,891 from April’s total.
Meanwhile both Walker and Denham Springs trail in total tax numbers after 11 months of the fiscal year when compared with the same period in the previous fiscal year.
And like the other municipalities, both saw monthly sales tax levels drop in May when compared with April.
With one month to go in fiscal 2018-19, Walker has collected a total of $3,725,988, of $62,930 less than it did for the same period in 2017-18.
The city’s 1½-cent sales tax generated $308,159 in May, a drop of $87,965 from April.
Denham Springs’ total sales tax collection in fiscal 2018-19 is $6,818,944, or $440,866 less than the same 11 months of fiscal 2017-18.
The city’s 1½-cent sales tax took in $604,524 in May, a drop of $111,859.
