The preliminary plat for a controversial subdivision that residents say will worsen flooding and traffic issues in south Denham Springs was approved by the Livingston Parish Council, just over a month after a vote was deferred.
Talk of Sweetwater Subdivision took up almost an hour of Thursday’s meeting, with some of the same issues that came up last month being voiced once again, such as concerns with overdevelopment, traffic, and drainage.
Despite opposition from some in the audience and on the council, the preliminary plat was approved by a 7-2 vote, with those in favor saying they had no legal grounds to deny the development.
“If you look at the judicial reviews, we’re not gonna win [if we deny],” said Councilman Garry Talbert. “We as a council can deny… but the things that follow after that are just gonna cost the parish money.”
Councilman John Wascom, of District 4, and Councilman Randy Delatte, of District 8, voted against approval.
Councilman Bubba Harris, whose district encompasses the subdivision, got choked up before casting his vote, expressing the feelings of those who have long been against large developments in the parish.
“Myself personally, I don’t have a whole lot,” Harris said. “But I don’t wanna lose what I have.”
On March 8, council members voted 7-2 to postpone a decision for the proposed Sweetwater Subdivision, a 481-lot neighborhood that will be located across 147 acres on 4H Club Road. The subdivision is being developed by Fairhugh, LLC.
The council’s vote to defer came after the Planning Commission approved the preliminary plat.
Those in favor of deferment wanted to wait until the council received the findings of an impact study but more importantly an opinion from the Attorney General’s Office on the council’s powers to deny or approve subdivisions.
Those who voted against, Talbert and Councilman Scooter Keen, said that the council is bound by law to approve subdivisions that meet local standards and ordinances.
The Attorney General’s Office appeared to side with Talbert and Keen: In a written opinion, Assistant Attorney General Warren Bates told council members they have the authority to deny a preliminary plat that meets requirements but that they would be exposed to litigation.
Bates wrote that the “the burden on the city is much higher” to deny a land owner’s property rights and cited examples of governing bodies losing such cases.
“In conclusion, the Council has the authority to deny a preliminary plat for a subdivision when the requirements of the Livingston Parish Code of Ordinances have been met,” Bates wrote. “However, that authority is subject to judicial review at the landowner’s discretion and the standard for that review is strict scrutiny.”
The parish attorney sided with the opinion, saying there must be “a valid legal reason” to reject a development that meets local requirements.
“You have the right and discretion to deny, but you’re exposed to potential litigation,” he said. “And it’s not just a reasonable standard for turning it down. You have to have a valid legal reason to turn it down.”
Delatte, who recommended getting the Attorney General’s opinion in the March 8 meeting, said he felt the council would be able to withstand a lawsuit, given an ordinance that says the council may reject a proposal if it affects “the health, safety, and welfare” of the community.
“I don’t see where it says we have to approve everything that comes before us,” Delatte said. “If we have to do that, then the step of us approving it is unnecessary.”
New development has been a hot-button topic in Livingston Parish for the last several years, especially in the aftermath of the historic August 2016 flood. Despite tougher ordinances that have been put in place, the parish reported one of the state’s fastest growth rates in the recent census and has increased in population by more than 50,000 residents in the last 20 years.
Though all of the councilmen agreed that development needs to slow down in the parish, most agreed that they had no legal authority to turn down a development that meets the ordinances in place.
“I don’t like this one and that’s just how I feel,” said District 7 Councilman Tracy Girlinghouse, who has long railed against major subdivisions. “Unfortunately, we can’t say ‘no.’”
A few residents spoke during the meeting to voice their frustrations about what the development would do to their homes and property.
Erin Sandefur, who spoke during the March 8 meeting, lamented the council’s ordinances that force them to approve subdivisions that meet requirements without developers having to first get the findings of impact studies to the surrounding areas.
“It harms all of us,” she said. “We just can’t take the water anymore.”
Clint Harris, who said he has lived in the parish all his life, said it appears that officials are more concerned with those coming into the parish instead of those already here. Though his “biggest concern” is traffic, Harris noted the extra burden the development would have on emergency personnel and schools.
“My morale is pretty low because of this, and everybody that lives around, morale is low,” he said. “And these are people that have lived in Livingston Parish for a long time.”
With regards to drainage, Deric Murphy, of Quality Engineering, said builders are trying to design the development for a 100-year storm, higher than the 25-year requirement. He also said the project is being designed to include natural buffers, such as the addition of “vegetative-like buffers” and ponds.
Murphy also said preliminary discussions have begun with the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) regarding at least 12 intersections to improve traffic in the area.
“We’ve done studies in this area and know where the problem areas are and are sensitive to that for sure,” he said.
Girlinghouse used the discussion to reiterate the importance of zoning, saying zoning would eliminate huge subdivisions such as Sweetwater.
Last year, the council adopted a zoning ordinance that established multiple zoning categories, bringing it a step closer toward implementing its first land-use rules. A few weeks ago, councilmen received their first rough drafts of their zoning maps.
Girlinghouse urged others to take the time to delve into the maps “so we take control of our parish and development.”
“Work on your zoning maps, get that done, and it’s a whole different world,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.