BATON ROUGE -- A long-awaited component of the decades-old Comite River Diversion Canal project is finally underway.
Crews began the process of rerouting pipelines on the east side of U.S. 61, part of the second phase of the CRDC project, which has been on the drawing board since 1985.
The work ended a wait of nearly two decades on the project, which will also involve the relocation of phone and electrical lines, along with rerouting the railroad. Work has been at a standstill since completion of the Lilly Bayou Structure.
The meeting at the State Capitol marked the first since an announcement that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers committed $343 million for completion of the long-awaited project.
The clearing of utilities will follow up with construction of a railroad bridge over the highway, which comprises the longest and costliest phase of the project.
State Rep. Valarie Hodges, who heads the Comite River Diversion Canal Task Force, said on Feb. 19 the rerouting could take up to a year, a time frame which could vary based on weather conditions.
Target date for completion is 2021.
The project sat in limbo for much of the last 33 years, amid budget stalemates at the federal and state level.
The $1.2 billion federal funding package for flood control improvement included the revenue to finish the canal, which had been planned as a deterrent after the April 1983 flood -- the benchmark flood event until August 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.