Disagreements arose during a long discussion on a proposed subdivision in south Denham Springs, resulting in the Livingston Parish Council deferring a vote.
On Tuesday, council members voted 7-2 to postpone a vote on the preliminary plat for the proposed Sweetwater Subdivision, located on 4H Club Road in District 5, until after it receives the findings of an impact study and an opinion from the Attorney General’s Office on the council’s powers to deny or approve subdivisions.
Councilmen Scooter Keen, of District 3, and Garry Talbert, of District 2, voted against deferring.
Discussion on the agenda item took up most of the meeting, with engineers, residents, and council members expressing their own opinions on the divisive topic.
The engineer said the developers have so far followed the ordinances in place and are ready to move forward. People in neighboring areas argued that the subdivision will negatively impact existing problems in the area.
Meanwhile, council members couldn’t seem to agree on the governing body’s powers to approve or deny recommendations from the Planning Commission. Ultimately, the council needed two votes before ending the lengthy discussion on the matter.
“If we don’t get our act together in this parish, we’re gonna screw up a great parish,” said Mike Juneau, a former developer who urged the council to “establish that balance” between protecting citizens already here and allowing developers to build for more.
The Planning Commission approved the preliminary plat for Sweetwater Subdivision during its March 2 meeting, “contingent on comments being addressed.” The proposed 147-acre subdivision, which is being developed by Fairhugh, LLC, will have 481 lots.
Deric Murphy, of Quality Engineering, said the project “meets the ordinances and codes and everything that is needed for approval at this time.”
“If that process needs to change, y’all are the legislative body and can make those changes, but at this particular time, this project does meet the code in every aspect,” Murphy said.
Murphy said the project was designed to include natural buffers for those who live nearby, such as the addition of “vegetative-like buffers” and ponds. He also said the improvements of turn lanes, intersections, and detention ponds will “mitigate the impacts.”
He said a “full-fledged” drainage study will be conducted to determine the impact of the project and that any changes will be brought back before the council.
“We know the complexity and the sensitivity… in this region,” Murphy said.
Councilman Bubba Harris, whose district covers the project, was against approving the project from the start, saying he wanted to first get the findings of an impact study to know if it would negatively affect the area.
Multiple council members agreed. Randy Delatte, of District 8, opted to ask the Attorney General’s Office for an opinion on if the council had the authority to reject something already approved by the Planning Commission.
Delatte argued that approval could “set a precedent for overdevelopment” and said the council had to take into account ”the public health, safety, and general welfare that his subdivision would cause, not only for these people, but people down the road.”
“If we do what we did in the past, we keep digging ourselves a bigger and bigger hole,” Delatte said.
Talbert said that the council is by bound existing ordinances and the recommendation from the Planning Commission, something Council Attorney Chris Moody seemed to agree with.
“You can use your discretion when deciding these matters, but if it meets your ordinance, you’re pretty much handcuffed,” Moody said. “You can’t treat one developer differently than you’ve treated 300 others that have come before you.”
Several residents who live around the project area spoke out against it during the meeting.
Erin Sandefur, who said she lives nearby on Oma Harris Lane, said that part of the parish can’t handle more developments “until we get the infrastructure and drainage under control.” She described her neighborhood as “a big soup bowl” that’ll flood even worse with hundreds of additional lots built nearby.
“They’re dumping water on me,” Sandefur said. “They’re dumping water on my neighbors.”
Another resident said other recent developments in the area have worsened the flooding on his property. The man said he was unable to get in and out of his driveway at least “six or seven times” in the last year.
“It looks like the Colorado River across my driveway,” he said.
Holly Clark, another resident in the area, questioned the impact of the proposed subdivision on the local schools.
“What does that mean for the kids in our parish?” she asked. “They’ll be overcrowded and overrun. We don’t have teachers. How long have we been looking for bus drivers?
“We don’t have bus drivers or teachers now. That should be a huge concern.”
Following public comments, council members spent a few more minutes debating their next move, with most supporting a deferment until getting the results of an impact study and an opinion from the Attorney General.
Keen, however, motioned to pass the preliminary plat “based on the [impact study] findings having a positive outcome.”
“They can’t [conduct the studies] unless we approve the preliminary plat,” Keen said. “So we won’t know if there is actually a problem. We’re just assuming there’s a problem. They have to bring it to use before we vote. If we don’t like it, we can kill it.”
Keen’s motion, seconded by Talbert, failed by a 3-6 vote.
Harris’ motion to defer the vote on the plat was then approved, which led to applause from the some in the chamber.
