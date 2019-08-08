LIVINGSTON - After several months of wanting to discuss certain sewer treatment methods, it appears a parish councilman will get his wish.
And for good reason.
R.C. 'Bubba' Harris, of District 5, has pursued the issue of grinder pumps including their specifications, inspections, installations, and overall use. Not only does the councilman want certain information to be disclosed in the sale of a home, including everything about the grinder itself, he wants to establish appropriate specifications and inspection practices based on the size of the home and necessary sewer waste treatment.
Grinder pumps do exactly what the name suggests.
Harris brought in two residents from his district, Eric Harrell and Jodi Carter Hoffman, who live in Serene Acres which is a subdivision off of Wax Road, near Juban Road. The subdivision was installed with grinder pumps upon it's completion, sometime 10-15 years ago according to the residents and Harris.
Harrell, who works with engineers, sought help from them in investigating an issue where the grinder pumps continued to overheat and blow out. He said he and his family have spent well over $25,000 in continuous repairs to their individual pump.
Harrell said his engineering friends gave him several points:
- The grinder pumps themselves were fine, as far as pumps go, but the container and overall horsepower were too low considering the size of the homes
- The sewer line feeding and exiting the pump was too small
- (Conjecture) The lift station at the head of the subdivision did not have the proper power to move the amount of sewer being generated by the number of homes, causing backups back up the line
Lift stations are used to move sewer for lines that aren't gravity-based, meaning the sewer moves through using pressure from the station as opposed to on its own.
Harrell produced the permit, issued by the parish, for the home site's construction which showed a 'good-to-go' from a parish engineer on the project, despite the sewer implements not meeting proper specifications.
Harrell also said that he was unaware a grinder pump was even part of his home purchase - an issue that Harris is bringing up for introduction at the full council.
For specifications, Harris was unsure but got a place to start from another councilman.
As part of his initial foray into politics, parish councilman Tracy Girlinghouse (District 7) jumped into the Walker council in the early 2010s for a similar issue - no requirements on grinder pumps and their installation.
Girlinghouse suggested that the parish look into how Walker handles grinder pumps. City Attorney Bobby King provided the following:
Sec. 19-97. - Sewer pump system (grinder
pump) maintenance responsibility.
(1) It is the responsibility of the property owner with a sewer pump station (grinder pump) to properly operate the system according to the manufacturer's specifications and not to abuse or misuse the system.
(2) The following are abuse or misuse of the system:
- Allowing grease or oil to be put into the system.
- Allowing items which can cause damage to the pump to be put into the system including but not limited to glass, metal, seafood shells, eggshells, plastic or rubber objects, any sharp objects, any amounts of drain cleaner, such as Drano, any corrosive chemicals, clothing or materials used to make clothing and feminine hygiene products.
- If the failure to the system to perform properly is determined to be the result of failing to operate the system to the manufacture's specifications or abuse or misuse of the system by the property owner, then the property owner will be responsible for the cost of repair or replacement of any damage to the system.
(Ord. No. 05-2012-02, 5-14-12; Ord. No. 02-2014-02, 2-10-14)
No pieces of the ordinance mention specifications, but it does, however, discuss proper maintenance of the grinder system will be carried out by the homeowner and how to properly care for the pump.
The ordinance committee will meet at 5:15 p.m. in the parish council chambers, followed by the full council at 6:30 p.m.
