Discussion on “book content” dominated the July 19 meeting of the Livingston Parish Library Board of Control, with protesters describing it as a veiled attempt to block books pertaining to sexuality and LGBTQ+ issues.
But the board member who proposed the topic said she wasn’t trying to marginalize any group or person and only wants to keep children away from sexual content that may be too “strong” for them.
Many opinions were heard during Tuesday’s meeting of the library board, which was more packed than usual after word spread on social media of possible book banning, a topic that has sparked heavy debate in libraries across the nation.
By the end of the 90-minute discussion, nearly 100 people had packed into the meeting room of the Livingston Parish Library’s Main Branch, with many forced to stand along the back wall. No official action was taken during the meeting, but plenty made their voices heard on both sides of the issue.
Most who attended were against possible censorship and specifically called out board member Erin Sandefur, who put the “book content” item on the agenda.
One woman wore a “I Support FReadom” T-shirt. A young child held up a sign saying, “No Hate In Our State.” Another held one that said, “Libraries are for Everyone.” Protesters implored the board to avoid removing books on sexuality and LGBTQ+ issues from the library’s collection or moving them to their own section.
“The citizens of our parish consist of taxpayers who are white, Black, brown, gay, straight, Christian, non-Christian — people from all backgrounds and walks of life, and no one portion of the community should dictate what the rest of the citizens have access to,” said Amanda Jones, a career librarian and president of the Louisiana Association of School Librarians.
“Just because you don’t want to read it or see it, it doesn’t give you the right to deny others or demand its relocation.”
Sandefur said she placed the item on the agenda after receiving calls of concern from parents and “one state official,” though she didn’t identify the state official by name. She said she wasn’t trying to ban books — “I never said a word other than ‘book content’” — and that those speaking against her had fallen victim to social media.
“I said two words: Book content,” she said. “I don’t know who took this and ran with it and turned this into censorship and banning.”
At the start of the meeting, Sandefur passed out a list of eight books that she wanted to address, referring to “explicit” material inside them.
The books included the following
-- “Dating and Sex: A Guide for the 21st Century Teen Boy” by Andrew Smiler
-- “Queer: The Ultimate LGBTQ Guide for Teens” by Kathy Belge and Mark Bieschke
-- “Gay Parenting” (no listed author)
-- “It Feels Good to Be Yourself: A Book About Gender Identity” by Theresa Thorn
-- “The Gender Quest Workbook: A Guide for Teens and Young Adults Exploring Gender Identity” by Rylan Jay Testa
-- “Polygamy” by Stefan Kiesbye
-- “Transgender People” by Tamara Thompson
-- “Sex is a Funny Word” by Corey Silverberg and Fiona Smyth
Sandefur’s packet also included excerpts from some of the books, and those excerpts featured details on various sex acts, sexual preference, and gender identity.
“I’m concerned with content in the children and young adult sections,” Sandefur said. “I have found it to be inappropriate. I need the board to look at it.”
The discussion then opened for public comment, which featured remarks from more than 20 people, with most speaking against any form of censorship.
Some argued that representation is necessary for LGBTQ+ youth, who are more prone to suicide risk “because of how they are mistreated and stigmatized.” Others shared more harrowing stories of their own experiences facing bullying, harassment, and assault due to their sexual identity and begged the board to not ban books that represent them.
“It’s really important for queer people to see ourselves represented,” said Gabby Blanchard, 20. “We shouldn’t allow ourselves to be hurt by people to feel like we belong.”
Another speaker said she attempted suicide “based on my sexuality” and that if she would’ve read LGBTQ+ books growing up, she “wouldn’t have made that attempt.”
“If I would’ve known that it was okay to be who I am, I wouldn’t have done that,” she said. “Now you’re trying to ban that for future kids? That’s a shame.”
Others who spoke against censorship argued in favor of books teaching youth about sexual education, especially in Livingston Parish, which as recently as 2019 had the state’s highest number of children entering foster care per capita.
“The library is a safe space for people to book for answers,” said Anna Wallace, adding that books about sexual conduct, such as the much-discussed “Dating and Sex,” also teach about “consent and respect.”
“We tend to see sex as a very taboo subject, but... it’s a normal thing to talk about and if you don’t have conversations with young people, they're set up to fail.”
One speaker said if the board wished to “better” the content available to young people, they would first look into books containing violence. Others said the library already has a reconsideration policy in place for parents to address concerns with specific books.
Though most in the audience were opposed to any bans, there were some who spoke in favor of possible restrictions.
Michael Lunsford, executive director of Lafayette-based conservative group Citizens for a New Louisiana, called it “reasonable” for parents to want safeguards in the library to keep children from being able to read sexually explicit material.
Per the library’s policy, library accounts for children 17 and younger must be attached to an adult patron. Children 11 and younger must also be accompanied by an adult when inside a library.
Others who spoke in favor of reviewing book content were against children being able to view the “very, very explicit pictures” found in “Dating and Sex” and said those kind of books should be moved to another section.
“This is on the shelf available for 6th graders to 12th graders,” said Linda Glascock. “Sixth graders are 11 years old. I would not want my child or grandchild looking at these explicit pictures.”
Though it was new for Livingston Parish, the discussion on book content has been occurring across the country over the last few years. In April, the American Library Association reported “an unprecedented” number of attempts to ban books, saying it tracked 729 challenges to library, school and university materials and services in 2021 that resulted in around 1,600 individual book challenges or removals.
Most targeted books were by or about Black or LGBTQ+ persons, according to the American Library Association.
And the discussion in Livingston Parish may just be getting started. Speaking after the meeting, Sandefur said she intends to continue bringing up “book content” to the board, possibly as early as the next meeting.
“My goal is not to pull books off the shelves,” she said. “It’s to bring understanding and awareness. I need the board and everyone to become aware of the content in the library.”
It would take some time for the board to complete a total review of the library’s catalog: There are nearly 300,000 items in the library’s physical collection, and another 1.4 million in the digital collection.
The Livingston Parish Library Board of Control meets every two months, with the next meeting scheduled for September, according to the library's website.
