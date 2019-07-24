LIVINGSTON - Book open, book closed.
The Parish Council agreed, in 2018, to host an election for mosquito abatement in council district's 2 and 3, represented by Garry 'Frog' Talbert and Maurice 'Scooter' Keen, respectively.
The board met several times, developed a budget, and then held an election in March to apply a $3 fee to residents' water bill in the area for abatement. The measure failed 1,559 voters for no, and 775 yes at a 12.3% turnout.
Tonight, it will be time to close the book on the abatement districts and dissolve them. The final questions to be answered are financially-based, as the district waits for final bills to arrive.
The question of final financial expenditures by the district was asked by Shannon Sloan, who is running against Keen for the seat in district 3.
"I'm going to reach out to two people that we possibly still owe some money to," Talbert said, "and I'm going to make sure (parish finance director) Jennifer Meyers has all the bills."
However, Talbert said that if the bills don't arrive and don't get paid, he will defer the dissolution two weeks while the final financial pieces are worked out.
"We can't dissolve it until everyone gets paid, and they can't get paid until (Jennifer Meyers) has the bills," Talbert said.
