A Thibodaux man recently pleaded guilty in a Livingston Parish court to multiple sexual abuse charges involving juveniles, prosecutors said.
John Charlet, 78, pleaded guilty to attempted sexual battery when the victim is under the age of 13 and three counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, according to a statement from District Attorney Scott Perrilloux’s office.
The case against Charlet goes back to July 17, 2019, when the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office was notified of inappropriate behavior reported by four different juvenile victims who each named John Charlet as the perpetrator.
“The victims’ forensic interviews revealed the defendant’s attempt to participate in illegal sexual activities with the juveniles,” Perriloux said in the statement.
Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for Charlet’s arrest on July 25, 2019.
Following his guilty plea, Charlet was sentenced to 12 years with the department of corrections. Time is to be served concurrently and without benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence. He is also ordered to register as a sex offender for 25 years.
Assistant District Attorney Zach Daniels represented the State of Louisiana. Judge Erika Sledge handed down the sentence.
Charlet is awaiting sentencing for similar charges in St. James Parish, where he pleaded guilty to sexually abusing three children between 2017 and 2019.
