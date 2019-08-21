LIVINGSTON - A good track record and a recent purchase has a parish councilman considering taking in property.
Parish Councilman Garry 'Frog' Talbert, District 2, introduced an ordinance that would expand the boundaries of Ward 2 Water district to connect with Port Vincent.
The district purchased Port Vincent's water supply in May, and had 60 days to take over the system. The company agreed to purchase the well for a price of $100,000.
Talbert said that the district has exercised good business practices and should be extended to take in their recent purchase.
Councilman John Wascom proposed that the board be expanded since part of his district, as well as R.C. Bubba Harris' district (No. 5) will be taken in by the expansion.
Wascom will introduce that measure Thursday, as it will take legislative approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.