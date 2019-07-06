BATON ROUGE - Conflicting reports, and an inability for the plaintiff to prove her side of the story, led to a dismissal of a case against July 2, 2019 filed against the Livingston Parish Detention Center.
The suit, which placed defendant Cynthia Morales against Dr. Stephen McCullough, Cheryl Smith, Lauren Milton, Karlie Vikowski, another party, Livingston Parish Personnel, and the parish of Livingston, claimed that Morales was given no treatment during her time in the detention center.
Morales entered the Detention Center on August 6, 2017 for charges of Possession of Schedule II drugs; improper safety belt use, and theft. During her time in the center, Morales alleged that she received no treatment for MSRA, or 'Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus' virus.
Morales goes on to say that she did receive treatment, but that her various treatments over the next three days were proven as ineffective treatments for MSRA.
The plaintiff based her case specifically on deliberate indifference of the detention center an its medical care staff, claiming that she eventually began to be 'light sensitive' and 'experienced physical pain.'
According to a previous case, labeled Munoz v. Khashdel, a case involving a prisoner with MRSA and an infected eye, the court found that 'although the nurse may have erred in not providing the plaintiff other medications or treatment, or in not sending them to a doctor sooner, the error was negligence and not deliberate indifference.
The defense went on to cite that both Morales' statement as well as the defense's testimony and health logs show that the detention center staff attempted multiple different treatments for the MSRA before Morales' release on August 10, 2017.
District Judge Shelly D. Dick, therefore, dismissed the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.