All told, 14 contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $68.1 million, DOTD said in a statement. Of that total, more than $2.4 million will be spent on projects in Livingston Parish.
“The projects bid on so far this month cover all aspects of how DOTD maintains our state’s infrastructure,” said DOTD Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson in a statement. “We’re pleased to offer everything from bridge replacements to pavement rehabilitation to safety improvements. And we’re not forgetting transportation for pedestrians, as we have several sidewalk and shared-use path projects kicking off.”
Below is a breakdown of the upcoming projects in Livingston Parish:
-- Grading, milling, patching, overlay, and drainage along Amite Church Road in Livingston Parish: $1,399,541.65
-- Grading, milling, paving, and drainage on Aydell Lane between LA 447 and Park Street in Livingston Parish: $1,021,160.76
