Nineteen road-improvement projects around the state were let on April 18, including one in Livingston Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
All told, 15 contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $51.1 million, DOTD said in a statement.
“As 2022 moves into its second quarter, we’re pleased to announce 19 new projects around the state,” said DOTD Dr. Secretary Shawn D. Wilson in a statement. “There are several overlay projects. There are also several projects to enhance the safety of the traveling public, most notably the installation of flashing yellow arrow signals throughout Caddo Parish.”
In Livingston Parish, the state project will help alleviate traffic problems on Highway 3002, or Range Avenue, an area of frustration for local motorists — especially during rush hour.
Range Avenue is located on the far west side of Livingston Parish and runs to Interstate-12, serving as the main entrypoint into Denham Springs. Residents have long complained about traffic buildup on Range Avenue, traffic that ultimately backs up onto the interstate.
The upcoming project, valued at just over $4.5 million, will address troubles with left turn lanes, median control, and signal timings, according to DOTD.
Construction projects are prioritized by road/bridge condition, urgency of improvements, type/volume of traffic, crash records, unforeseeable emergencies that caused damage, and several other factors, DOTD said.
