All told, 17 contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $87.9 million, DOTD said in a statement. Of that total, more than $900,000 will be spent in Livingston Parish.
“We’re starting 2023 with quite a few infrastructure improvements throughout Louisiana,” said DOTD Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson in a statement. “This letting includes a lot of much-needed roadway rehabilitation projects that will certainly translate into a smoother ride for those that travel these corridors.
“These projects will benefit our residents and visitors, as well as the local contractors that will do the work.”
The Livingston Parish will include milling, patching, and overlay work on a portion of LA 1024, or Cane Market Road. The project is valued at $918,571.50, according to DOTD.
