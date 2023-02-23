Road Work

Road construction works with roller compactor machine and asphalt finisher.

 Web Photo

Twenty-one road-improvement projects around the state were let on Feb. 22, including one in Livingston Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).

All told, 17 contractors presented apparent low bids totaling $87.9 million, DOTD said in a statement. Of that total, more than $900,000 will be spent in Livingston Parish.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.