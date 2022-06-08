Yellow Jacket Boulevard is getting a $464,000 makeover.
The local street was among 20 projects recently announced by the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), which approved low bids for 20 statewide projects totaling more than $180 million.
The only one in Livingston Parish was the grading, milling, patching, and overlay of Yellow Jacket Boulevard, located between Denham Springs High and Denham Springs Freshman High.
The project, which was won by Barriere Construction Co., LLC, will cost approximately $464,425.95, according to DOTD.
It will involve removing the top two inches of the existing roadway and replacing it with new asphalt, according to a DOTD representative. Areas of the roadway that have deeper than 2-inch failures will also be repaired.
The project will start from the intersection of Range Avenue and Yellow Jacket Boulevard to near Martin Street, a distance of roughly one-third of a mile.
A DOTD representative said construction should begin “in the next few weeks, depending on factors like the mobilization period.” The project should take a month and a half, depending on weather, the DOTD representative said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.