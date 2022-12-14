Juban Road

Pictured is the intersection of Juban Road and U.S. Highway 190 in Denham Springs.

 David Gray | The News

Two road projects meant to alleviate traffic woes at one of Livingston Parish’s busiest intersections are being combined in an effort to reduce construction time, according to the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).

DOTD officials recently announced that the Juban Road widening project and U.S. 190 roundabout project were being merged together “to reduce the amount of construction time in this area.”

