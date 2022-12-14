DOTD officials recently announced that the Juban Road widening project and U.S. 190 roundabout project were being merged together “to reduce the amount of construction time in this area.”
The combining of the two projects will save roughly a year of construction, according to DOTD officials.
Once complete, the project will widen Juban Road from Interstate-12 to U.S. Highway 190 to two lanes in each direction, with a five-foot wide raised median and a 10 foot bicycle-pedestrian shared-use path on both sides of the roadway.
There will also be three roundabouts: one north of I-12, another near the middle of the corridor, and one at the intersection of Juban Road and U.S. 190, according to DOTD. Frontage roads will be constructed parallel to Juban Road east and west of the second roundabout.
Addressing traffic concerns at Juban Road has been in the works since 2014, when DOTD listed the Juban Road widening project as a “project of interest.” The project was split into two phases: construction of a roundabout at the intersection of U.S. Highway 190 and Juban Road, and the widening of Juban Road north of I-12 to Highway 190.
The roundabout project went out for bid in February 2018, followed by the widening project in June 2019. But the relocation of utilities took longer than expected — until February 2021 — leading to a contract dispute between the contractor and the state.
“After too many months of inactivity, we are closer to work on Juban Road restarting,” Mincey wrote on his official Facebook page last week. “Contract disputes regarding initial utility relocation on the Juban & HWY 190 roundabout have been resolved, and the roundabout contract has been consolidated with Juban widening.”
Utility relocations and drainage work are ongoing and DOTD expects “noticeable roadway construction” to begin in the spring. Weather permitting, the estimated completion date for the entire project is sometime in fall 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.