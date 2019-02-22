Two weekend road projects will affect motorists using one Interstate 12 exit ramp and Range Avenue near I-12, according to the state Department of Transportation and Development.
The I-12 westbound exit ramp to Range Avenue will have a lane closure from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday through Monday, Feb. 23-25, according to Darrick Berner, project engineer with the DOTD District 62 office in Hammond.
The lane closure is necessary to allow crews to place permanent thermo striping on the roadway, Berner said.
Meanwhile, Range Avenue faces lane closures from I-12 to Rushing Road the same times and days, Berner said.
This lane closure is also needed for crews to place permanent thermo striping on the roadway.
At least one lane will remain open at all times on the exit ramp and on Range Avenue, he said.
To avoid the construction zone, motorists can exit I-12 at Juban Road (La. 1026), then go north to Florida Boulevard (U.S. 190).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.