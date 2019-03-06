DENHAM SPRINGS – Florida Boulevard will have a lane closure on Thursday, March 7, at a key intersection in Denham Springs, according to the state Department of Transportation and Development.
The intersection of Florida with Pete's Highway on the south and Hatchell Lane on the north will have a lane closure from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., according to Darrick Berner, project engineer with the DOTD District 62 office in Hammond.
This lane closure is needed to allow crews to adjust existing manholes, he said.
At least one lane will remain open at all times.
To avoid the construction zone, motorists can use Interstate 12 as an alternate route, he said.
