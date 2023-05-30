Underneath the pavilion of the Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum was a casket, draped in an American flag.
That casket, Carl Kurnish said, was a symbol for the “many departed comrades” who gave their lives in service to this country — a sacrifice he said should not be forgotten.
“This isn’t simply a day off,” Kurnish said. “This is a day to remember what others paid for with their lives, so we could be free.”
On a sunny morning, dozens of people from the Denham Springs community gathered at Seale Funeral Home for the city’s annual Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29.
Held in front of Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum, the Memorial Day service included community leaders, veterans, and other Livingston Parish residents, who came to honor “all the departed comrades.” Those in attendance ranged from young children to seasoned veterans.
The ceremony marked the 14th year the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7017 in Denham Springs held the annual service behind Seale Funeral Home, which had large and small American flags across the grounds.
Near where the service was held was the “Field of Honor,” which the funeral home created more than eight years ago to pay greater tribute to deceased veterans. Along with American flags around the field’s headstones and on poles, there were also flags representing all branches of the military.
Before the ceremony began, members of In The Wind Ministries rode motorcycles onto the grounds, their engines roaring as they pulled in. This has become the local version of “Rolling Thunder,” a demonstration that aims to bring full accountability for prisoners of war and missing in action service members of all U.S. wars.
The ceremony began with the presentation of colors performed by members of the Walker High ROTC program. After the invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance, James Burcalow performed the national anthem.
During the ceremony, Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry, State Rep. Buddy Mincey, Jr., and others offered moving tributes to those who have paid “the ultimate sacrifice.” Other members of the local VFW Post and Ladies Auxiliary also shared some words, and a few placed flowers and a wreath near a casket representing “the many departed comrades who served in all wars.”
“This is not about those who have served — this is about those who have paid in death and blood,” said Kurnish, commander of the local VFW post.
Landry, who served with the 4013th Garrison Unit in the U.S. Army, lauded the local VFW post for continuing to put on the Memorial Day service, saying that attendance “continues to grow.” Landry also urged people to “honor our soldiers who’ve paid the ultimate sacrifice.”
“If you want to thank the soldier, be the kind of America worth fighting for,” Landry said.
Quartermaster Vance Sutton then explained the history of Memorial Day, saying it was formed “to treasure the memory of our heroic dead.” Following Sutton’s remarks, VFW Posts 7017 members placed symbolic tokens atop the casket before VFW Auxiliary President Vi Singleton performed the ceremonial laying of the wreath.
Sutton, an Air Force veteran, then went through the list of recently “departed comrades” from Livingston Parish over the last year, flipping through multiple sheets of paper as he spoke aloud the name of each fallen soldier. It took more than 10 minutes for Sutton to read through the names.
Kurnish then read “In Flaunders Fields,” a poem John McCrae wrote during World War I that has grown into one of the nation’s best-known literary works. The poem, which references the red poppies that grew over the graves of fallen soldiers, is widely associated with Veterans Day and Memorial Day.
Following a singing of “God Bless the USA” by sisters Emily and Ella Otken, Walley Avara spoke and recalled a visit he made to Arlington National Cemetery, where nearly 400,000 people are buried across 639 acres.
Avara, a candidate for the House of Representatives, called the visit to the cemetery “the most humbling experience” and recited a quote attributed to former U.S. President Ronald Reagan: “Their lives remind us that freedom is not bought cheaply. It has a cost; it imposes a burden.”
“We can no longer repay them because they are no longer with us,” Avara said, “but we can remember them.”
Mincey was next to speak and share his thoughts on the holiday, saying he doesn’t think it’s possible to “express our appreciation enough for the military, especially those who did not come home.”
“A soldier only truly dies when they are forgotten,” Mincey said. “May we never forget.”
The ceremony concluded with the firing of the volley and bagpipes player Jim Johnson’s rendition of “Amazing Grace.”
