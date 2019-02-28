HOLDEN – La. 441, approximately three miles north of La. 442, will be closed Saturday and Sunday, March 2-3, according to the state Department of Transportation and Development.
The road will be closed to through traffic while crews replace cross-drain pipes, said Darrick Berner, project engineer with the DOTD District 62 office in Hammond.
The work area will be closed at 6 a.m. Saturday and will remain closed until 6 p.m. Sunday.
An alternative route for southbound motorists is using La. 16 to La. 43, then taking La. 442, Berner said.
For northbound motorists, an alternate route would be from La. 442 to La. 43, then to La. 16.
