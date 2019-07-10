BATON ROUGE – Nine arrests were made across Louisiana – including one in Livingston Parish – of boaters booked for alleged driving or operating a vessel while intoxicated by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division.
Operation Dry Water ran from Friday through Sunday, July 5-7, according to a LDWF news release.
Jonathan Arnold, 32, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on the Amite River Diversion Canal in Livingston Parish on July 5 for DWI on the water, the release said.
In Louisiana, a DWI on the water carries the same penalties and fines as on the road and includes jail time, fines, and loss of driving and boating operator privileges.
Each offense of operating a vehicle or vessel while intoxicated counts toward the total number of DWI crimes whether they happened on the water or road.
A DWI can be issued to anyone operating a moving vessel or vehicle while impaired. First offense DWI carries a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.
LDWF agent made six arrests on July 5:
• Ryan Jackson, 25, of Mooringsport, on Caddo Lake in Caddo Parish.
• James Hasting, 48, of Alexandria, on Kincaid Lake in Rapides Parish.
• Melissa Strother, 47, of Alexandria, on Cane River in Natchitoches Parish.
• Evan P. Daigle, 28, of Lafayette, on Lake Bruin in Tensas Parish.
• William Persac, 65, of Baton Rouge, on the Joseph Harbor Canal in Cameron Parish.
On July 6 agents arrested:
• Holly Duet, 32, of Thibodaux, on Bayou Chevreuil in St. James Parish.
• Morgan Meginley, 30, of Alexandria, on Kincaid Lake in Rapides Parish.
• John D. Guerin Jr., 37, of Ventress, on the False River in Pointe Coupee Parish.
Operation Dry Water was started in 2009 as a joint program involving the LDWF, National Association of State Boating Law Administrators and U.S. Coast Guard.
More information is available at www.operationdrywater.org.
