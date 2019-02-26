BATON ROUGE – The number of high school graduates reached a record high and TOPS enrollment has spiked, but a void remains in the education process, the state leader of public schools said.
Louisiana continues to fall far behind with funding for early childcare, according to state Board of Education Superintendent John White.
“The budget does not include a dime,” he told the Press Club of Baton Rouge at its weekly luncheon Feb. 25.
Attempts have been made to fill the gaps with federal revenue, but the state has not stepped up to the plate.
In a state that struggles with unemployment and poverty, Louisiana lawmakers need to prioritize early education funding, White said. He urged the state to increase ability for the youngest of students in the lower-income bracket.
Ninety-four percent of the state’s four-year-old population qualifies for the childcare programs, but it plummets to 30 percent of the three-year-olds and seven percent of infant toddlers.
“It represents a deplorably low amount of opportunity for poor families,” White said.
Inequity does not end with the child care program. The percentage of teachers not qualified to teach in their accredited curriculum differs vastly between impoverished and affluent parishes.
In St. Tammany Parish, only .07 percent of the teachers in the public school system are not qualified in their subject area. The percentage soars to 25 percent in Grant Parish and 33 percent in East Feliciana Parish.
Aside from accreditation, the state experiences another problem inside the education workforce - retention. A total of 43 percent of Louisiana teachers in any given year will leave their profession within five years, and most of those educators work in economically-deprived parishes, White said.
“And we wonder why scores are so low compared to our peers across the country,” White said. “These figures drive the impact of what’s happening in rural communities.”
The struggles in the developmental programs put a blemish on the improvements White touted during his 10 years at the helm of the Board of Education, which began during the Jindal Administration.
A total of 26,000 students graduated in 2018 – 7,000 more than 2016 – which marked the largest number of diplomas for high school seniors in the state’s history.
White also touted the 23,000 Louisiana high school graduates who enrolled in higher education last year.
An escalation in TOPS costs represents what lawmakers consider a downside for the state. White said he disagrees because the increase in enrollment reflects the decline in the number of high school dropouts.
The high school graduates who do not seek a college education or drop out pose the biggest challenge for the state, he said.
Louisiana tops the nation in the number of young adults ages 16-24 who are not enrolled in an institution of higher learning and remain unemployed.
It continues a cycle of poverty, White said.
“We’ve seen success in Louisiana, but we still deal with the demons of the past,” he said.
The state needs to move past the stigma of vocational programs and promote opportunities for students who do not plan to attend college. White said after the meeting the Walker High School program represents a prototype of what public education systems statewide should offer.
“Walker High School is a showcase in terms of providing opportunities for its students and offering a great showplace for employers to promote the jobs they offer,” he said.
The state needs to remain ahead of the curve on the technological changes in the work place. Greater emphasis on post-high school curriculum would help, White said.
“The jobs we put kids in today will be changing so much in 10 years,” he said. “There should be low-cost onramps and offramps for education, and we should use the public school system to advance opportunity.”
