A heavy push for early voting and a satellite location in the most populous area of the parish have paid dividends for proponents of the period.
That number continues to climb, now surpassing the 2015 mark, with 5,530 voting early. 3,479 voters have used the new satellite location at the Denham Springs - Walker Branch Library, while 2,051 have voted at the Registrar of Voters Office in Livingston.
5,248 voted early in 2015, the last gubernatorial election.
Both the Registrar of Voters and Clerk of Court have pushed for better early voting turnout this year, on account of October 12 being packed with outside events - including an LSU home football game versus Florida; Southeastern's Homecoming; the Saturday of Livingston Parish Fair Week; and roughly two weeks into hunting season.
Early voting begins September 28; officials remind voters of new satellite location in Denham Springs
Livingston Parish election officials are pushing for voters to come out early.
The benefits of that push were evident quickly in the process, as 1,670 jumped on the first day of early voting - 33% of the early voting total from 2015 which drew a 37% turnout from parish voters or 29,299 of 78,256 registered, again with 5,248 voting early.
For the 2016 presidential election, the parish had an early voting satellite location at Juban Crossing. That race drew 70% of registered voters, with 18,877 voting early.
The new satellite location at the Denham Springs - Walker branch library figures into that number, Andrews said, as nearly 500 showed up at the new polling option before lunch Saturday to cast their vote.
Both the library and the registrar's office are open for early voting from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through next Saturday, October 5.
The early voting polls were closed Sunday.
Voters are urged to remember that they will be using digital voting machines for early voting, which function much like a tablet or smart phone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.