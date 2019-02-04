EATEL Business completed an expansion of its fiber optic network to include Denham Springs and Walker in 2018, according to Executive Vice President of Sales Tressy Leindecker.
The fiber optic network can provide voice, video, and data services at speeds 10 times faster than local competitors, according to an EATEL press release.
The 16.9 miles of fiber optic lines pass approximately 250 businesses, Leindecker said. The lines are located along various routes including Industrial Drive and Walker South Road, as well as Highway 190 and Veteran’s in Denham Springs.
The company plans to expand its network by connecting businesses to fiber optic lines upon request.
“Our reach won’t be limited to the initial routes,” said Director of Sales Mike Orban. “We can connect just about any business that wants fiber.”
David Bennett, President and CEO of the Livingston Economic Development Council said the council members are excited about adding infrastructure to Livingston Parish.
“EATEL’s strategic investment in its fiber network is a testament to the commercial and industrial growth opportunities that exist in Livingston Parish,” he said.
EATEL put together a business plan to build a fiber optic network in Denham Springs and Walker in 2015, but the flood of 2016 held up construction. EATEL sought approval for the construction in August of 2017 after businesses began to rebuild, Leindecker said. The company completed construction in September of 2018.
Prior to the construction, EATEL provided service to Baton Rouge, Gonzales, and south of Interstate 12 in Livingston Parish, she said.
This expansion will round out EATEL’s service area. Denham Springs and Walker businesses will gain access to EATEL service, Leindecker said. For the rest of EATEL customers, this addition will allow redundancy. Now, if one section of service is interrupted, another will likely pick up the slack to help prevent large-scale outages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.