DENHAM SPRINGS – Leaders in the education and media fields in Livingston Parish will address the annual meeting of the Livingston Young Professionals Annual Meeting & Awards Luncheon on Tuesday, July 30.
Jody Purvis, assistant superintendent with the school system, and J. McHugh David Jr., publisher and editor of The Livingston Parish News, will be the guest speakers.
LYP, sponsored by the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, also will recognize its Livingston Future 5, young professionals making their mark in the parish.
Check-in begins at 11:30 a.m. and the program begins at noon at Greystone Country Club, 9461 St. Andrews Court, Denham Springs.
Cost is $25 for Chamber members prepaid and $35 for non-members and at the door. Deadline for reservations is noon Sunday, July 28.
For more information, contact the Chamber at (225) 665-8155 or at www.livingstonparishchamber.org.
In 2018, to recognize young professionals in the parish, the awards luncheon began, including speakers, who touch on their own experiences being young in their careers.
This is the second year of the Future 5 awards, presented to five area young professionals ages 21-40.
The winners have been nominated and are “presently growing and excelling in their respective fields and plan to continue in advancing causes, community issues, governmental relationships and free enterprise in Livingston Parish into the future,” according to the Chamber.
Both Purvis and David were among the Livingston Future 5 honorees in 2018.
In his 14 years with the Livingston Parish school system, Purvis has moved up from teacher to assistant superintendent.
Purvis received his bachelor of science in 1998 from LSU in vocational education and agricultural education, teaching biology at Denham Springs Freshman High, then agriscience, in 1999.
He earned a master’s degree in administration and supervision from Southern University in 2000.
From 2001-04, he taught at Springfield High, then moved into administration as assistant principal at Springfield Middle School in 2004. He held the same job in 2005 at Southside Junior High.
Purvis became principal at French Settlement Elementary in 2006, then spent 2007-12 as principal at Springfield High School. In 2012, he moved to the Central Office as supervisor of high school instruction.
David oversees the operations of The Livingston Parish News with its twice-weekly print edition, website, Facebook social media page, and presence on Twitter and Instagram. The paper has won 'Newspaper of the Year' from the Louisiana Press Association two years in a row.
He is a past president of the Rotary Club of Livingston Parish, a board member of the Louisiana Press Association, and an active participant in the National Newspaper Association including the Governmental Affairs Committee and Postal Committee.
David earned his bachelor of arts degree in economics from Sewanee in Tennessee, where he also played football for four years.
He is engaged to fianceé Melanie Coker.
The LYP also will welcome its 2019-20 chairman when Ross Kinchen, of The Kitchen Group, takes over from outgoing Chairman Kevin Foster, of First Guaranty Bank.
